First cousin recounts memories of Nile Kinnick in new documentary

Nile Kinnick Jr. was an outstanding high school athlete and joined a struggling University of Iowa football program in 1936. An All-State high school athlete in both Iowa and Nebraska, he really shone in 1939 as a member of the team roster known as the Ironmen.

The new documentary Kinnick details the life of the legend who opted for law school instead of a professional football career and was driven to serve his country in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve, for which he died during World War II. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa natives and two of the filmmakers behind the documentary, Scott Siepker and Christopher Cook.

Later in the show, the organization Dementia Friendly Iowa promotes education and change in communities to make them more welcoming, safe, and respectful for people with dementia and their caregivers. Nebbe talks with state coordinator Megan Zimmerman and Theresa Johnson, who helps run a Memory Café in Cedar Falls. These pop-up cafés provide a safe and fun environment for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Guests:

