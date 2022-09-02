© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

First cousin recounts memories of Nile Kinnick in new documentary

Published September 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A new feature-length documentary looks beyond the football legacy of Hawkeye star Nile Kinnick, Jr.

Nile Kinnick Jr. was an outstanding high school athlete and joined a struggling University of Iowa football program in 1936. An All-State high school athlete in both Iowa and Nebraska, he really shone in 1939 as a member of the team roster known as the Ironmen.

The new documentary Kinnick details the life of the legend who opted for law school instead of a professional football career and was driven to serve his country in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve, for which he died during World War II. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa natives and two of the filmmakers behind the documentary, Scott Siepker and Christopher Cook.

Later in the show, the organization Dementia Friendly Iowa promotes education and change in communities to make them more welcoming, safe, and respectful for people with dementia and their caregivers. Nebbe talks with state coordinator Megan Zimmerman and Theresa Johnson, who helps run a Memory Café in Cedar Falls. These pop-up cafés provide a safe and fun environment for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Guests:

  • Scott Siepker, executive producer and narrator
  • Christopher Cook, co-writer and director
  • Megan Zimmerman, Dementia Friendly Iowa coordinator
  • Theresa Johnson, Friends Memory Café volunteer

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
