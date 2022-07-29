An event highlighting the lived experiences of Black women returns plus a look at a debut Iowa play that spotlights dementia

Stories to Tell My Daughter is a live storytelling event that gives Black women a space to share their voices and tell their stories. Founded in 2018, the twice-annual event features different storytellers. The next event takes place July 31 at Grand View University in Des Moines. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with creator and producer Teresa Zilk, storyteller Luana Nelson-Brown, and host and previous storyteller Claudine Cheatem.

Also in this episode, playwright and director Shawn Carr and assistant director Janith Cratsenberg share Lost Memories, a play making its debut August 5 at the Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa. After 5 years of writing and revising, Shawn hopes this play will touch people's lives with humor and hope. The show will also feature discussions with area medical professionals and experts to foster the discussion around the impacts of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Guests:

