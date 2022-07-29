© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An event highlighting the lived experiences of Black women returns plus a look at a debut Iowa play that spotlights dementia

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A new play being staged in eastern Iowa that tells the story of a family caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease hits close to home for its cast and crew.

Stories to Tell My Daughter is a live storytelling event that gives Black women a space to share their voices and tell their stories. Founded in 2018, the twice-annual event features different storytellers. The next event takes place July 31 at Grand View University in Des Moines. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with creator and producer Teresa Zilk, storyteller Luana Nelson-Brown, and host and previous storyteller Claudine Cheatem.

Also in this episode, playwright and director Shawn Carr and assistant director Janith Cratsenberg share Lost Memories, a play making its debut August 5 at the Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa. After 5 years of writing and revising, Shawn hopes this play will touch people's lives with humor and hope. The show will also feature discussions with area medical professionals and experts to foster the discussion around the impacts of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Guests:

  • Teresa Zilk - creator/producer, Stories to Tell My Daughter
  • Luana Nelson-Brown - storyteller, executive director of the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change
  • Claudine Cheatem - host, co-founder of Pyramid Theatre Company
  • Shawn Carr - playwright, director
  • Janith Cratsenberg - assistant director

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
