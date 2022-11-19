© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowa Republicans are feeling about 2024 following Trump announcement

Published November 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Experts join host Ben Kieffer to break down the week's news, including the forever chemicals found in Iowa's water, programs to support housing insecure people in cold weather and Iowans' thoughts on national politics.

Former President Donald Trump's announcing his candidacy for 2024 comes after Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections nationally, but performed well within Iowa. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Brianne Pfannenstiel from the Des Moines Register discusses how Iowa Republicans feel about Trump and how they have received other potential Republican candidates. She also unpacks Iowa senators' split on a vote that would codify same-sex and interracial marriages.

Forever chemicals were detected in Sioux City water. IPR’s Kendall Crawford details what these chemicals are and the health risks they pose. Then, Axios reporter Linh Ta shares her reporting on rising STI rates and on childcare funding across Iowa. Later in the hour, how people facing housing insecurities stay warm in the winter months through Polk County’s extreme weather plan, and another edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement to celebrate a century of radio at IPR. Lastly, Studio One host Mark Simmet joins with music to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register chief political reporter
  • Kendall Crawford, IPR western Iowa reporter
  • Linh Ta, reporter with Axios Des Moines
  • DeAnne Sesker, Polk County emergency management agency program assistant
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host and historian 
  • Tim Walch, historian 
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host
