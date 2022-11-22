Retailers are cracking down on customers deemed serial returners

L.L. Bean faced severe backlash after reversing their long-revered lifetime return policy, now giving customers a year to make returns. This inspired a recent study co-authored by Iowa State Assistant Professor Robert Overstreet.

Overstreet joined River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss their findings and guidance for companies trying to balance goodwill with customers while cracking down on "serial returners" hurting their bottom lines.

Later, Iowa Capital Dispatch senior reporter Jared Strong talks about his reporting on a major manufacturer's commitment to purchasing a new water source for an eastern Iowa town after more than 40 years of emitting

forever chemicals. Also, Nevada Fire Department Assistant Chief Fred Malven shares fire safety tips following recent deadly fires in Iowa.

