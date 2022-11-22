© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Retailers are cracking down on customers deemed serial returners

Published November 22, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST
L.L. Bean faced severe backlash after reversing their long-revered lifetime return policy, now giving customers a year to make returns. This inspired a recent study co-authored by Iowa State Assistant Professor Robert Overstreet.

Overstreet joined River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss their findings and guidance for companies trying to balance goodwill with customers while cracking down on "serial returners" hurting their bottom lines.

Later, Iowa Capital Dispatch senior reporter Jared Strong talks about his reporting on a major manufacturer's commitment to purchasing a new water source for an eastern Iowa town after more than 40 years of emitting
forever chemicals. Also, Nevada Fire Department Assistant Chief Fred Malven shares fire safety tips following recent deadly fires in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Robert Overstreet, assistant professor of supply chain management, Iowa State University
  • Jared Strong, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Fred Malven, assistant chief, Nevada Fire Department
River to River Environmentpublic healthBusiness & Consumer Newspublic safety
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
