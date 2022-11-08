Checking in on Iowa's neighbors on the eve of the election

There is just one day before the 2022 midterm election that could reshape our nation’s politics.

On this episode of River to River, journalists from around the Midwest discuss how their concerns may be different than those of Iowa voters, which party is likely to hold power in those states, and how all that fits into national trends. In addition, Daniel Wheaton from The Midwest Newsroom discusses the odd 2022 debate participation in parts of the Midwest.

Guests:



Daniel Wheaton | The Midwest Newsroom’s data journalist based in Lincoln

| The Midwest Newsroom’s data journalist based in Lincoln Brian Bakst | political reporter with Minnesota Public Radio News

| political reporter with Minnesota Public Radio News Shawn Johnson | Capitol bureau chief at Wisconsin Public Radio

| Capitol bureau chief at Wisconsin Public Radio Herb Trix | news director with WVIK in the Quad Cities NPR

| news director with WVIK in the Quad Cities NPR Jason Rosenbaum | politics correspondent with St. Louis Public Radio