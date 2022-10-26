© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Proponents of Iowa's firearms election measure say it would protect gun rights, opponents say it handcuffs future generations

Published October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowans are asked this election whether the right to own and bear firearms should be added to the state constitution and require strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right if brought to a court.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric about how this public measure arrived on the ballot and what strict scrutiny entails.

Kieffer also gets perspectives on the issue from State Representative Steven Holt, who sponsored the legislation in the Iowa House, Connie Ryan of the coalition of Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.

Also in the episode, we talk about state offices on the ballot and judicial retention with Scott Peters of UNI.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Steven Holt, state representative, R-Denison
  • Connie Ryan, executive director, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa
  • Nick Maybanks, Linn County Attorney
  • Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River U.S. Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content