Proponents of Iowa's firearms election measure say it would protect gun rights, opponents say it handcuffs future generations

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric about how this public measure arrived on the ballot and what strict scrutiny entails.

Kieffer also gets perspectives on the issue from State Representative Steven Holt, who sponsored the legislation in the Iowa House, Connie Ryan of the coalition of Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.

Also in the episode, we talk about state offices on the ballot and judicial retention with Scott Peters of UNI.

Guests:

