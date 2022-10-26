Proponents of Iowa's firearms election measure say it would protect gun rights, opponents say it handcuffs future generations
Iowans are asked this election whether the right to own and bear firearms should be added to the state constitution and require strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right if brought to a court.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric about how this public measure arrived on the ballot and what strict scrutiny entails.
Kieffer also gets perspectives on the issue from State Representative Steven Holt, who sponsored the legislation in the Iowa House, Connie Ryan of the coalition of Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.
Also in the episode, we talk about state offices on the ballot and judicial retention with Scott Peters of UNI.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
- Steven Holt, state representative, R-Denison
- Connie Ryan, executive director, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa
- Nick Maybanks, Linn County Attorney
- Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa