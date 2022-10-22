© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa's sole gubernatorial debate, ballot gun rights and more from Pints and Politics

Published October 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
As early voting has begun for the 2022 Midterm Election, Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette team up to discuss Iowa's major races and national issues being felt locally.

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River with investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette. They speak with panelists about the state's closest congressional races and the gubernatorial race. Also on the midterm ballot is Public Measure 1, which asks voters whether to add a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and require strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.

The panelists also weigh in on the latest dynamic between candidates and local media, and give their best impromptu campaign attack ads.

Guests:

  • Althea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
Pints and Politics 10-20-22
Samantha McIntosh, IPR
/
The Gazette and Iowa Public Radio hosted Pints and Politics October 20 at CSPS in Cedar Rapids

Tags
River to River Joe BidenU.S. Supreme Courtpublic schoolsChristina Bohannan
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
