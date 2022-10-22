Iowa's sole gubernatorial debate, ballot gun rights and more from Pints and Politics

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River with investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette. They speak with panelists about the state's closest congressional races and the gubernatorial race. Also on the midterm ballot is Public Measure 1, which asks voters whether to add a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and require strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.

The panelists also weigh in on the latest dynamic between candidates and local media, and give their best impromptu campaign attack ads.

Guests:



Althea Cole , columnist, The Gazette

, columnist, Tom Barton , deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette

, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette