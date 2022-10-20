Biden pledges to codify Roe if Democrats keep control of Congress

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden vowed to protect abortion access under federal law, should he have enough support in Congress next year. The director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss how this could affect the midterms for a politics day episode of River to River.

Then, political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss where Iowa’s Congressional races stand less than three weeks before Election Day and offer analysis of Monday evening’s debate between Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

Guests

