© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden pledges to codify Roe if Democrats keep control of Congress

Published October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden vowed to protect abortion access under federal law, should he have enough support in Congress next year. The director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss how this could affect the midterms for a politics day episode of River to River.

Then, political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss where Iowa’s Congressional races stand less than three weeks before Election Day and offer analysis of Monday evening’s debate between Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

Guests

  • Karen Kedrowski | ISU professor and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center
  • Jim McCormick | Iowa State University political science professor
  • Dennis Goldford | Drake University professor of political science
Tags
River to River 2022 ElectionJoe BidenKim ReynoldsDeidre DeJearAbortionDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman