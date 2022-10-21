© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bohannan and Mathis look to unseat incumbent representatives in newly re-drawn congressional districts

Published October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Early voting is underway.

On this episode of River to River, conversations with two Democratic Congressional candidates vying to unseat Republican incumbents.

In the first half hour, we’ll hear from state Rep. Christina Bohannan who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s new 1st District.

Then a conversation with state Sen. Liz Mathis who is challenging Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for the seat in Iowa’s newly redrawn 2nd District.

All of Iowa’s major party congressional candidates have been invited to share their views on River to River.

Guests:

  • State Rep. Christina Bohannan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 1st District
  • State Sen. Liz Mathis, Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 2nd District
Tags
River to River 2022 Election1st Congressional District
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a reporter covering Eastern Iowa
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith