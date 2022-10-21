Bohannan and Mathis look to unseat incumbent representatives in newly re-drawn congressional districts

Early voting is underway.

On this episode of River to River, conversations with two Democratic Congressional candidates vying to unseat Republican incumbents.

In the first half hour, we’ll hear from state Rep. Christina Bohannan who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s new 1st District.

Then a conversation with state Sen. Liz Mathis who is challenging Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for the seat in Iowa’s newly redrawn 2nd District.

All of Iowa’s major party congressional candidates have been invited to share their views on River to River.

Guests:

