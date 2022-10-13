© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa candidates spar on debate stage month before election

Published October 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
The bombing of a bridge that connects Russia to Crimea led to an escalation of Russian aggression, including a barrage of missile assaults in civilian areas.

On this politics day, River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the current state of the war in Ukraine with Iowa State University political science Professor Jonathan Hassid and University of Northern Iowa political science Professor Donna Hoffman. A month ahead of the 2022 midterm election, they also discuss Iowa candidates, a number of whom have appeared in recent debates.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
