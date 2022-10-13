Iowa candidates spar on debate stage month before election

The bombing of a bridge that connects Russia to Crimea led to an escalation of Russian aggression, including a barrage of missile assaults in civilian areas.

On this politics day, River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the current state of the war in Ukraine with Iowa State University political science Professor Jonathan Hassid and University of Northern Iowa political science Professor Donna Hoffman. A month ahead of the 2022 midterm election, they also discuss Iowa candidates, a number of whom have appeared in recent debates.

Guests:

