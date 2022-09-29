© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Grassley says bipartisan legislation to enable prosecution of war criminals in the U.S. is in the works

Published September 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years and is running for an eighth term. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Grassley about a number of key issues important to voters — the economy, abortion rights, war in Ukraine and threats to our democracy — among other big issues.

And the Grinnell College National Poll was released Wednesday morning. It examines Americans' attitudes on a whole host of issues, including opinions on abortion access and election integrity. Political scientist Peter Hanson, director of the poll, discusses the most recent findings.

Guests:
Chuck Grassley | U.S. Senator from Iowa
Peter Hanson | Director of the Grinnell College National Poll and associate professor of political science

Grinnell College is a financial supporter of IPR

Tags
River to River Chuck Grassley2022 ElectionAbortionUkraineVoting
