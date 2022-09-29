Grassley says bipartisan legislation to enable prosecution of war criminals in the U.S. is in the works
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years and is running for an eighth term. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Grassley about a number of key issues important to voters — the economy, abortion rights, war in Ukraine and threats to our democracy — among other big issues.
And the Grinnell College National Poll was released Wednesday morning. It examines Americans' attitudes on a whole host of issues, including opinions on abortion access and election integrity. Political scientist Peter Hanson, director of the poll, discusses the most recent findings.
Guests:
Chuck Grassley | U.S. Senator from Iowa
Peter Hanson | Director of the Grinnell College National Poll and associate professor of political science
Grinnell College is a financial supporter of IPR