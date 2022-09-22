Iowa race for Secretary of State previews how election integrity may be a central issue in the midterm elections

It’s time to talk politics on River to River.

President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday morning, where he said that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine. Also Wednesday, New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump, saying he "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, to cheat the system." And during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians.

Host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Sara Mitchell and Dennis Goldford discuss all this and more.

Guests

