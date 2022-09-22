© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa race for Secretary of State previews how election integrity may be a central issue in the midterm elections

Published September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It’s time to talk politics on River to River.

President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday morning, where he said that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine. Also Wednesday, New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald J. Trump, saying he "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, to cheat the system." And during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians.

Host Ben Kieffer and political scientists Sara Mitchell and Dennis Goldford discuss all this and more.

Guests

  • Sara Mitchell | F. Wendell Miller Professor, University of Iowa
  • Dennis Goldford | Drake Professor of Political Science
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
