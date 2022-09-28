Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials.

But that all came to an end in April when the USDA terminated the pandemic level allowance. While Iowa numbers show the number of SNAP recipients hasn't materially increased, the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans by the program decreased by 10s of millions of dollars.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two Iowans, an individual and a mother of two, about how the expansion improved their prospects and what the cut has meant for them. Also this hour, a nutrition educator discusses how changes to SNAP were experienced more broadly. Finally, the CEO of a Des Moines food pantry group discusses where hungry families turn when benefits are reduced.

This episode originally aired 6-2-22

Guests:

