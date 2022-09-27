© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A discussion of corruption in the U.S. and around the world

Published September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Sarah Chayes is a former NPR foreign correspondent and an internationally recognized expert on corruption. She will visit Iowa this week.

Twenty years after leaving National Public Radio, Sarah Chayes has become an internationally recognized expert on corruption. She is a former senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and served as special advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Ahead of her visits to Loras College and the University of Iowa this month, she speaks with River to River host Ben Kieffer about corruption abroad and in the U.S.

This episode originally aired Sept. 6, 2022.

Guest:

  • Sarah Chayes, former NPR reporter
Tags
River to River U.S. Supreme CourtU.S. Congress
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content