© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Putin mobilizes more troops to invade Ukraine

Published September 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png

Mariana Zaloznaya, an ethnic Russian who grew up in Ukraine and an associate professor of political science and sociology at the University of Iowa, provides analysis of Putin's latest moves in Ukraine.

It’s a NewsBuzz edition of River to River. Guests join host Ben Kieffer to break down this week’s headlines:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 additional troops following battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

A labor contract vote began Thursday after the Biden administration helped broker a tentative deal that will affect about 120,000 rail workers across the country to stave off a national rail strike.

Also this hour, meet Gursharan Virk, a third-year student at the University of Iowa who is breaking barriers as the first Air Force cadet to wear a traditional Sikh turban, bracelet and beard as part of his uniform. Plus, get to know International Writing Program resident Joaquin Ortega.

Guests:

  • Marina Zaloznaya, University of Iowa associate professor
  • Paul Iversen, University of Iowa Labor Center labor educator 
  • Chad Hart, Iowa State University agricultural and natural resource economics professor
  • Gursharan Virk, Air Force ROTC cadet and third year student at the University of Iowa
  • Joaquin Ortega, International Writers Program resident
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
Tags
River to River UkraineJoe BidenInternational Writers
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content