Putin mobilizes more troops to invade Ukraine
Mariana Zaloznaya, an ethnic Russian who grew up in Ukraine and an associate professor of political science and sociology at the University of Iowa, provides analysis of Putin's latest moves in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 additional troops following battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
A labor contract vote began Thursday after the Biden administration helped broker a tentative deal that will affect about 120,000 rail workers across the country to stave off a national rail strike.
Also this hour, meet Gursharan Virk, a third-year student at the University of Iowa who is breaking barriers as the first Air Force cadet to wear a traditional Sikh turban, bracelet and beard as part of his uniform. Plus, get to know International Writing Program resident Joaquin Ortega.
Guests:
- Marina Zaloznaya, University of Iowa associate professor
- Paul Iversen, University of Iowa Labor Center labor educator
- Chad Hart, Iowa State University agricultural and natural resource economics professor
- Gursharan Virk, Air Force ROTC cadet and third year student at the University of Iowa
- Joaquin Ortega, International Writers Program resident
- Tony Dehner, Studio One host