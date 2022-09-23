Putin mobilizes more troops to invade Ukraine

It’s a NewsBuzz edition of River to River. Guests join host Ben Kieffer to break down this week’s headlines:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 additional troops following battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

A labor contract vote began Thursday after the Biden administration helped broker a tentative deal that will affect about 120,000 rail workers across the country to stave off a national rail strike.

Also this hour, meet Gursharan Virk, a third-year student at the University of Iowa who is breaking barriers as the first Air Force cadet to wear a traditional Sikh turban, bracelet and beard as part of his uniform. Plus, get to know International Writing Program resident Joaquin Ortega.

Guests:

