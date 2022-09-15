© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Analysts discuss what the latest developments in Ukraine could mean for Russian tactics

Published September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Has the war in Ukraine reached a turning point? What do the dramatic battlefield gains by Ukraine mean domestically for Putin?

On this politics day edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University about politics at home and abroad.

They also discuss how Queen Elizabeth II’s death will impact global politics and a 15-week abortion ban proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Also, almost half of U.S. governors — including Gov. Kim Reynolds — ask Joe Biden to cut his student loan forgiveness plan. And journalism legend Bob Woodward calls into the show to speak briefly ahead of Wednesday’s Fall 2022 Levitt Lecture.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor and department chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Jim McCormick, political science professor, Iowa State University

AbortionUkraineHigher Education
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
