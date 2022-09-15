Analysts discuss what the latest developments in Ukraine could mean for Russian tactics

Has the war in Ukraine reached a turning point? What do the dramatic battlefield gains by Ukraine mean domestically for Putin?

On this politics day edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University about politics at home and abroad.

They also discuss how Queen Elizabeth II’s death will impact global politics and a 15-week abortion ban proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. Also, almost half of U.S. governors — including Gov. Kim Reynolds — ask Joe Biden to cut his student loan forgiveness plan. And journalism legend Bob Woodward calls into the show to speak briefly ahead of Wednesday’s Fall 2022 Levitt Lecture.

Guests:

