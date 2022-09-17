Thousands donate to GoFundMe for sex trafficking victim following high profile sentencing

It's a Friday Newsbuzz edition on River to River. This week:

A Des Moines teen was sentenced for killing a man who she says raped her multiple times and was involved with trafficking her for sex. Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation and ordered under Iowa law to pay the family of her alleged abuser $150,000 in restitution. A GoFundMe created for her has raised far more than that amount in the days following. The Des Moines Register’s Philip Joens has been following this case and tells us about it.

Also this hour, IPR’s Grant Gerlock on recent Iowa public schools’ news, Tyler Jett on a stalled Amazon project, and more.

