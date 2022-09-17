© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Thousands donate to GoFundMe for sex trafficking victim following high profile sentencing

Published September 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ipr20024_river_to_river_headers.png

It's a Friday Newsbuzz edition on River to River. This week:

A Des Moines teen was sentenced for killing a man who she says raped her multiple times and was involved with trafficking her for sex. Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation and ordered under Iowa law to pay the family of her alleged abuser $150,000 in restitution. A GoFundMe created for her has raised far more than that amount in the days following. The Des Moines Register’s Philip Joens has been following this case and tells us about it.

Also this hour, IPR’s Grant Gerlock on recent Iowa public schools’ news, Tyler Jett on a stalled Amazon project, and more.

Guests:

  • Philip Joens | Des Moines Register breaking news reporter
  • Grant Gerlock | Iowa Public Radio education reporter
  • Tyler Jett | Des Moines Register jobs and economy reporter
  • Suzanna Noa Morag | resident with the International Writers Program
  • Mark Simmet | Studio One Host
Tags
River to River Criminal JusticeJuvenile justiceeconomic developmentEducation
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content