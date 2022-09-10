© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Juul Labs to pay settlement for marketing targeting teens

Published September 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
This Newsbuzz features analysis on lawsuits against Juul Labs, a company in Waterloo, and the Linn-Mar Community School District; plus, a breakdown of enrollment numbers at the Iowa Regent universities and an interview with a resident at the International Writing Program.

This week Juul Labs is paying $440 million to settle a lawsuit in 33 states for targeting young buyers with their highly concentrated nicotine products using sleek marketing and flavors. Iowa is not among these states, but the attorney general's office says the state is pursuing its own "settlement with JUUL that will be similar to the terms of the multistate settlement." Dr. Michael Colburn joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to share the health risks associated with vaping as well as dispell some myths about vaping.

Then Gazette education reporter Vanessa Miller discusses enrollment numbers at Iowa's public universities, and she provides an update a lawsuit against the Linn-Mar Community School District. Parents are calling on a judge to strike down a policy that protects transgender and nonconforming students.

Iowa Capitol Dispatch deputy editor Clark Kauffman breaks down Sabrina Martin’s lawsuit against Waterloo-based business Powers Manufacturing Co. Martin alleges the company bribed workers to stop paying their union dues.

Plus, meet Kang Byoung Yoong, one of the members of the 2022 fall residents participating in the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program. He shares how his experience in South Korea has influenced his stories and ten novels.

Finally, CeCe Mitchell of IPR Studio One plays listeners into the weekend with several indie tracks.

Guests

  • Michael Colburn, adolescent medicine pediatrician with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter at the Gazette
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor at Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Kang Byoung Yoong, writer at the International Writing Program
  • CeCe Mitchell, Studio One host

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
