Juul Labs to pay settlement for marketing targeting teens

This week Juul Labs is paying $440 million to settle a lawsuit in 33 states for targeting young buyers with their highly concentrated nicotine products using sleek marketing and flavors. Iowa is not among these states, but the attorney general's office says the state is pursuing its own "settlement with JUUL that will be similar to the terms of the multistate settlement." Dr. Michael Colburn joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to share the health risks associated with vaping as well as dispell some myths about vaping.

Then Gazette education reporter Vanessa Miller discusses enrollment numbers at Iowa's public universities, and she provides an update a lawsuit against the Linn-Mar Community School District. Parents are calling on a judge to strike down a policy that protects transgender and nonconforming students.

Iowa Capitol Dispatch deputy editor Clark Kauffman breaks down Sabrina Martin’s lawsuit against Waterloo-based business Powers Manufacturing Co. Martin alleges the company bribed workers to stop paying their union dues.

Plus, meet Kang Byoung Yoong, one of the members of the 2022 fall residents participating in the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program. He shares how his experience in South Korea has influenced his stories and ten novels.

Finally, CeCe Mitchell of IPR Studio One plays listeners into the weekend with several indie tracks.

