The challenges and benefits of remote work landscapes

The need to social distance due to COVID-19 sent most of the workforce to their homes, but the flexibility has many not wanting to return to the office more than two years into the pandemic.

Michele Williams, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship and the John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, shares her research into this changing workforce landscape.

Also, Iowa State Univesity management and entrepreneurship senior Morgan Hawkins and assistant director of career services Tanya Austin share what the next generation of graduates are looking for as they enter the workforce. Later, CEO of Ames-based Global Vet Link Gary Ambrosino shares how the business shifted to remote, then hybrid work.

Guests:

