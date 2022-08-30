© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The challenges and benefits of remote work landscapes

Published August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
The need to social distance due to COVID-19 sent most of the workforce to their homes, but the flexibility has many not wanting to return to the office more than two years into the pandemic.

Michele Williams, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship and the John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, shares her research into this changing workforce landscape.

Also, Iowa State Univesity management and entrepreneurship senior Morgan Hawkins and assistant director of career services Tanya Austin share what the next generation of graduates are looking for as they enter the workforce. Later, CEO of Ames-based Global Vet Link Gary Ambrosino shares how the business shifted to remote, then hybrid work.

Guests:

  • Michele Williams, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business
  • Morgan Hawkins, management and entrepreneurship student, Iowa State University
  • Tanya Austin, assistant director and career coordinator, Iowa State Career Services
  • Gary Ambrosino, CEO, Global Vet Link

River to River Business & Consumer NewsCOVID-19
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
