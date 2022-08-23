Meet two Iowa teachers working to make students passionate about science

Students are back on campuses across Iowa. The Gazette's higher education reporter Vanessa Miller joins the program to go over several issues related to higher education in Iowa. Before that, IPR’s Natalie Krebs discusses health reminders for parents of K-12 kids returning to school.

Then we meet two Iowa teachers who have been awarded funding from the Society for Science. It’s all about helping students, especially those from underserved and low-income communities, pursue a passion in science.

Guests:

