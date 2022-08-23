© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Meet two Iowa teachers working to make students passionate about science

Published August 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Students are back on campuses across Iowa. The Gazette's higher education reporter Vanessa Miller joins the program to go over several issues related to higher education in Iowa. Before that, IPR’s Natalie Krebs discusses health reminders for parents of K-12 kids returning to school.

Then we meet two Iowa teachers who have been awarded funding from the Society for Science. It’s all about helping students, especially those from underserved and low-income communities, pursue a passion in science.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs | IPR health reporter
  • Vanessa Miller | The Gazette higher education Reporter
  • Ann Jackson | talented and gifted (TAG) teacher Miller Middle School
  • Dede Henderson | TAG teacher, South Hamilton CSD

