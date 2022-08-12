Author seeks to answer life's biggest questions through physics

First off, Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, or SLAPPs, bring about meritless defamation claims seeking to silence critics. That's led to a the desire for anti-SLAPP legislation in the state. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with retired law professor and Commission on Uniform State Laws Chair David Walker about how these baseless lawsuits seek to limit people's rights to express themselves on matters of public concern.

Iowa Newspaper Association Executive Director Susan Patterson Plank and Republican state Rep. Steven Holt discuss how a Carroll-based newspaper won against a SLAPP but still incurred $140,000 in legal expenses. An anti-SLAPP bill has passed in the House the last two legislative sessions, and has been stalled in the Senate. Proponents say this legislation would help protect the core rights of free speech, press, petition and assembly, guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions.

Later in the episode, Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder is a German theoretical physicist and author whose newest book, Existential Physics: A Scientist's Guide to Life's Biggest Questions, covers aspects of the relationship of science with philosophy.

Guests:

David Walker, professor emeritus of law, Drake University

Susan Patterson Plank, Iowa Newspaper Association Executive Director

Steven Holt, District 18 state Representative and House Judiciary Committee chair