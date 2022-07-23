Most Iowa Republicans want Trump to run in 2024, Iowa poll finds

In this week's edition of News Buzz, River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses Thursday night's January 6 hearing and a recent Iowa Poll that showed strong support among state Republicans for Donald Trump to appear on the 2024 ballot with University of Northern Iowa Political Science Professor Donna Hoffman. Axios reporter Jason Clayworth shares reporting on Des Moines' pilot program for guaranteed monthly income which would mean up to $500 a month for some residents. Also, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff gives the weekend weather outlook.

Later, Des Moines Register reporter Philip Joens gets listeners ready for RAGBRAI as the long-held tradition where thousands bike across the state begins Sunday and another edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement, this week discussing the 1931 Parade of States series, before StudioOne Host Cece Mitchell brings tunes to help listeners groove into the weekend.

Guests:

