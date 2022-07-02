Iowa law says no 'reasonable expectation of privacy' for trash left at the curb

On this edition of NewsBuzz, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with The Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Ian Richardson about new laws taking effect July 1, legalizing warrantless trash searches, cutting unemployment benefits and loosening child care regulations.

Next, Iowa State climate scientist Eugene Takle discusses the possible repercussions of a Supreme Court ruling limiting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate emissions at existing power plants.

Later in the hour, the first edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement where retired IPR midday host Dennis Reese shares relics he discovered in the Iowa City studio basement. The series celebrates 100 years on the airwaves in Iowa as IPR stations WOI and WSUI were licensed in 1922. In this episode, they talk with historian Tim Walch about radio's role in the event of a Soviet attack during the Cold War.

