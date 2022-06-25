© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Abortion clinics remain open in Iowa for now

Published June 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Roe v. Wade overturned, Iowa Senators at odds over gun control and just what will happen to Iowa's First in the Nation caucus?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR's Katarina Sostaric about the state's reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. We also hear from Iowa Capital Dispatch's Kathie Obradovich about why Iowa's U.S. Senators found themselves on separate sides of the gun debate in Congress.

Then, IPR's Natalie Krebs offers an update on federal officials authorizing vaccines for children as young as 6 months old to protect against COVID-19. IPR's Clay Masters weighs in from Washington DC where state Democrats made a case to the national party for keeping the state's coveted first place on the presidential nominating schedule. And last IPR Studio One's Tony Dehner offers new music from Wynonna & Waxahatchee and Bartees Strange.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, covers state government for IPR
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor-in-chief of Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Natalie Krebs, covers health and health care for IPR
  • Clay Masters, lead political reporter for IPR
  • Tony Dehner, host, IPR Studio One

