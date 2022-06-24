© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Report shows alarming trends about alcohol use among Iowans

Published June 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Between 2008 and 2019, the number of alcohol-involved deaths increased by 73% in Iowa. In 2019, 598 deaths in the state involved alcohol; preliminary 2020 data indicates at least 760 alcohol-involved deaths. Those figures come from a December 2021 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse. The report also makes some policy recommendations to address the number of alcohol-involved deaths at both the community and state levels.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by guests to discuss the findings in this report, as well as the potential impact of the report's policy recommendations on Iowans and Iowa businesses.

Guests

Your Life Iowa and Rethinking Drinking both offer resources for people who are seeking help for themselves or loved ones, or for anyone who would like to learn more.

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
