Report shows alarming trends about alcohol use among Iowans

Between 2008 and 2019, the number of alcohol-involved deaths increased by 73% in Iowa. In 2019, 598 deaths in the state involved alcohol; preliminary 2020 data indicates at least 760 alcohol-involved deaths. Those figures come from a December 2021 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse. The report also makes some policy recommendations to address the number of alcohol-involved deaths at both the community and state levels.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by guests to discuss the findings in this report, as well as the potential impact of the report's policy recommendations on Iowans and Iowa businesses.

Guests



Rachel Barnhart, recovered from alcohol misuse and ICF Certified Recovery & Wellness Coach

recovered from alcohol misuse and ICF Certified Recovery & Wellness Coach Paul Gilbert , associate professor of Community and Behavioral Health at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, specializing in alcohol use and misuse

, associate professor of Community and Behavioral Health at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, specializing in alcohol use and misuse Stacie Schroeder, coalition director of the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Inc, an organization dedicated to “reduc[ing] the abuse of alcohol and drugs in the NFV community.”

coalition director of the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition Inc, an organization dedicated to “reduc[ing] the abuse of alcohol and drugs in the NFV community.” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association

Your Life Iowa and Rethinking Drinking both offer resources for people who are seeking help for themselves or loved ones, or for anyone who would like to learn more.