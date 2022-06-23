Bipartisan movement on gun legislation splits Iowa's Republican Senators

Political scientists join River to River host Ben Kieffer to analyze how the GOP is responding to gun violence after the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act cleared its first hurdle in the Senate. Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst voted to advance the legislation, while Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces reelection in November, voted no.

Also, the Iowa Democratic Party is making its case in the nation's capital this week for keeping its first in the nation status and explaining how they plan to revamp the process.

Later in the hour, experts unpack highlights from the fourth January 6 committee hearing Tuesday and discuss former Vice President Mike Pence's chances to capture his party's presidential nomination.

Guests

