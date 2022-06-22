New law criminalizes elder abuse

Elder abuse, including physical assault and financial exploitation, is now criminally punishable in Iowa. Penalties range from a simple misdemeanor to a class D felony. Iowa Public Radio health reporter Natalie Krebs breaks down the new Iowa law and experts on elder rights join River to River host Ben Kieffer to share the most common types of elder abuse and how to recognize it and highlight the free resources available to older Iowans.

If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of elder abuse you can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 880-332-5934, or you can find resources at iowaaging.gov.

Later in the episode, labor economist Peter Orazem discusses why older women are exiting Iowa’s workforce. He also offers his assessment of how the U.S. and Iowa economies are recovering from the pandemic.

