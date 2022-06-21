Abortion is no longer a fundamental right in Iowa. What's next?

Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion. The court's decision came in a challenge to a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. Though it's unclear if Friday's decision means the law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds will take effect.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by professor Sally Frank, IPR reporter Natalie Krebs, abortion rights opponent Kristi Judkins, and abortion rights advocate Rita Bettis Austen to discuss how this decision, coupled with the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, will impact Iowans seeking an abortion. Later, listeners share reactions to the decision.

Guests

