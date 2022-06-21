Abortion is no longer a fundamental right in Iowa. What's next?
Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a 2018 ruling that affirmed the right to an abortion in the state constitution, as the nation anticipates a reversal of Roe v. Wade after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the right was leaked last May .
Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion. The court's decision came in a challenge to a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. Though it's unclear if Friday's decision means the law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds will take effect.
River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by professor Sally Frank, IPR reporter Natalie Krebs, abortion rights opponent Kristi Judkins, and abortion rights advocate Rita Bettis Austen to discuss how this decision, coupled with the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, will impact Iowans seeking an abortion. Later, listeners share reactions to the decision.
Guests
- Sally Frank, professor of law at Drake University College of Law
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Kristi Judkins, executive director of Iowa Right to Life
- Rita Bettis Austen, legal director of the ACLU of Iowa