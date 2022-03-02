U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks on Russia invading Ukraine and breaking ranks with colleagues to vote for the Violence Against Women Act
Iowa's southeastern representative to Congress talks about her support for the Violence Against Women Act, a bill many fellow Republicans, including her own Iowan colleagues, came out against.
She won one of the closest elections in U.S. history, and now has some years and record on Capitol Hill to speak on.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with Congresswoman Marionette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2nd District. They discuss a number of issues including the invasion of Ukraine, the Violence Against Women Act, and several questions from listeners.
Then ISU agriculture economist Chad Hart joins to talk about the impact of sanctions against Russia on Iowa’s economy. And, finally, we hear from a top Iowa female high school athlete who’s against banning transgender girls and women from girls sports.
Guests:
- U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a politician representing southeastern Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Chad Hart, crop market specialist and professor of economics at Iowa State University
- Ashlyn Keeney, a senior at Iowa City Liberty High School who has won multiple titles at the Iowa state track meet and was named Gatorade’s Iowa Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2021