U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks on Russia invading Ukraine and breaking ranks with colleagues to vote for the Violence Against Women Act

She won one of the closest elections in U.S. history, and now has some years and record on Capitol Hill to speak on.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with Congresswoman Marionette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 2nd District. They discuss a number of issues including the invasion of Ukraine, the Violence Against Women Act, and several questions from listeners.

Then ISU agriculture economist Chad Hart joins to talk about the impact of sanctions against Russia on Iowa’s economy. And, finally, we hear from a top Iowa female high school athlete who’s against banning transgender girls and women from girls sports.

Guests:

