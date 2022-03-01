A look at the arguments surrounding this year's push for publicly funded private school vouchers

A low-income family looking to send a student to a private school would have access to publicly funded scholarships under a new bill.

The bill — a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds — would create 10,000 private school scholarships for income-qualified students statewide, amounting to 70 percent of the state's per-pupil cost. Supporters argue such a move would allow families to choose the classroom that best meets their learning needs — even if it's a private one.

But, the public money would be diverted from the public school districts that it would otherwise fund. Although under the current plan, the remaining 30 percent of per-pupil costs would still go to rural school districts. Democrats say this would harm already cash-strapped districts in the state.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with legislative leaders about the push and its opposition with co-host Grant Gerlock, who covers education for Iowa Public Radio.

Guests:

