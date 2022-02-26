Experts describe hard choices faced by Ukrainians as Russian troops march on Kyiv
The Iowa governor's national potential. The real carbon cost of corn. And new music for the weekend.
To fight or to flee? Whichever is the case, Ukrainians face a hard future. After 30 years of independence, Russia's invasion will certainly mean something different for the sovereign nation.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer returns to two experts on eastern Europe and Ukraine to discuss the continued invasion.
As part of this week's Newsbuzz edition, we also discuss the implications of a new study on ethanol's impact on water quality and carbon emissions, a discussion from two long-time political journalists about Gov. Kim Reynolds' potential national platform, a catch up on Iowa universities' recent free speech survey and finally we groove into the weekend with new music by Future Islands and Beach House.
Guests:
- Bill Reisinger, professor of political science at the University of Iowa
- Marina Zaloznaya, associate professor in sociology at the University of Iowa
- Silvia Secchi, resource economist at Iowa State University
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register
- Douglas Burns, vice president for news at the Carroll Times Herald
- Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids
- Cece Mitchell, host on IPR Studio One