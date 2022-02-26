Experts describe hard choices faced by Ukrainians as Russian troops march on Kyiv

To fight or to flee? Whichever is the case, Ukrainians face a hard future. After 30 years of independence, Russia's invasion will certainly mean something different for the sovereign nation.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer returns to two experts on eastern Europe and Ukraine to discuss the continued invasion.

As part of this week's Newsbuzz edition, we also discuss the implications of a new study on ethanol's impact on water quality and carbon emissions, a discussion from two long-time political journalists about Gov. Kim Reynolds' potential national platform, a catch up on Iowa universities' recent free speech survey and finally we groove into the weekend with new music by Future Islands and Beach House.

Guests:

