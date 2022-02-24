© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The view of Ukraine from Iowa

Published February 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
Experts from the University of Iowa discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's long history and its complicated future.

Wednesday evening, Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. On this episode of River to River, experts on Ukraine and the region offer up the background you need to understand the quickly changing situation.

Host Ben Kieffer sits down with Bill Reisinger and Marina Zaloznaya of the University of Iowa. They discuss Putin's propaganda campaign, the potential impact of economic sanctions and the economic pressures that will come from this invasion.

Guests:

  • Bill Reisinger, professor of political science at the University of Iowa
  • Marina Zaloznaya, associate professor in sociology at the University of Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
