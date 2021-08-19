© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans React To Taliban's Takeover Of Afghanistan

Published August 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Sara Mitchell and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer to analyze the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and what it means for our politics, both at home and abroad.

Later on, you'll hear how Iowa's congressional delegation, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds, reacted to the fall of Kabul. IPR listeners also share their views on this international conflict.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor of political science, University of Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
