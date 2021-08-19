Iowans React To Taliban's Takeover Of Afghanistan
Political scientists Sara Mitchell and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer to analyze the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and what it means for our politics, both at home and abroad.
Later on, you'll hear how Iowa's congressional delegation, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds, reacted to the fall of Kabul. IPR listeners also share their views on this international conflict.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor of political science, University of Iowa
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College