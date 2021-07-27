Iowa Journalists Struggle To Access Public Records
This past year, some state agencies have been problematic when it comes to providing access to public information. On this River to River podcast, Iowa journalists tell their stories about fighting battles to access public information.
Guests:
- Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
- Melody Mercado, eastern suburbs and city of Des Moines beat reporter, Des Moines Register
- Laura Belin, publisher and primary author of Bleeding Heartland a progressive blog covering Iowa Politics
- Clark Kauffman, investigative reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch