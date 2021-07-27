© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Journalists Struggle To Access Public Records

Published July 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This past year, some state agencies have been problematic when it comes to providing access to public information. On this River to River podcast, Iowa journalists tell their stories about fighting battles to access public information.

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Melody Mercado, eastern suburbs and city of Des Moines beat reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Laura Belin, publisher and primary author of Bleeding Heartland a progressive blog covering Iowa Politics
  • Clark Kauffman, investigative reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch

