River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
An Analysis Of Iowa’s 2021 Legislative Session

Published May 25, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT
The Iowa Senate Majority Leader says “most, if not all the priorities” of the Republican caucus were achieved. Despite the pandemic, the 2021 session for the Iowa Legislature saw the passage of a slew of Republican priorities from tax cuts, to new voting laws, gun rights, protections for police, education and abortion.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with three journalists who’ve followed the legislature every step of the way this session: Kathie Obradovich of Iowa Capital Dispatch, James Q. Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and IPR’s Katarina Sostaric.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor in chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • James Q. Lynch, reporter, Cedar Rapids Gazette

