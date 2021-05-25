An Analysis Of Iowa’s 2021 Legislative Session

The Iowa Senate Majority Leader says “most, if not all the priorities” of the Republican caucus were achieved. Despite the pandemic, the 2021 session for the Iowa Legislature saw the passage of a slew of Republican priorities from tax cuts, to new voting laws, gun rights, protections for police, education and abortion.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with three journalists who’ve followed the legislature every step of the way this session: Kathie Obradovich of Iowa Capital Dispatch, James Q. Lynch of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and IPR’s Katarina Sostaric.

Guests:

