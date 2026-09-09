Wednesday, September 9th, 2026

University of Iowa marching band member Derek Phillips has died after collapsing from the heat in Iowa City Saturday. Waterloo passed a temporary ban on new data centers at its council meeting Tuesday, and the U.S. Department of Energy will loan NextEra up to $1.9 billion to restart the Duane Arnold nuclear plant near Cedar Rapids. American farmers will likely feel the squeeze of higher tariffs exchanged with Canada, impacting products including dairy and ag equipment.