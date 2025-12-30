Tuesday, December 30th, 2025

Iowa will receive $209 million next year as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program authorized by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress. While Interstate 35 was closed for parts of Sunday and Monday because of blizzard conditions, motorists sought shelter in nearby communities. Citations instead of warnings will be issued for those violating Iowa's new hands free driving law starting Thursday, and a Polk County judge recently ordered the state to allow contractors reopen a resort in southern Iowa.