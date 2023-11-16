Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Jeremy Goodale, one of the two Fairfield teenagers who pleaded guilty for the murder of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The State Department of Education is advancing a set of rules that give schools and teachers some clarification on a law that includes a ban on books with sexually graphic content. Plus, Senators from Iowa and Nebraska are supporting Federal legislation that would return land in northwest Iowa to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.