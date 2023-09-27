Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

A leader in the union that represents 19-thousand federal employees who work in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and the Dakotas says some of them will be required to work, without pay, if there's a federal government shutdown. The federal government is funding nearly 80% of Davenport's project to make the railroad line along its riverfront safe for pedestrians and motorists. Plus, Iowa State University has a goal to trim $15 million from its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences by 2025.