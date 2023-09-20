Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

An Iowa lawmaker says the state lacks the authority to grant permission for a carbon capture pipeline to use eminent domain. A hearing on that issue continues in Ft. Dodge. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’s proud of the six-week abortion ban she signed into law, after former President Donald Trump called a similar law in Florida a “terrible mistake.” Graceland University in Lamoni is cutting its tuition cost in hopes that families don’t rule out applying based on the sticker price alone.