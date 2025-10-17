Daffodil with it

Tulips and daffodils are reliable, easy to plant and beautiful — but they’re just the beginning. It’s time to talk fall bulb planting and how to set your garden up for a colorful spring.

Iowa State University horticulture experts Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil share simple planting tips, discuss which bulbs “naturalize” best and introduce a few unique options.

Guests:



Cindy Haynes , professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University

, professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University Aaron Steil, Extension Horticulture Specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.