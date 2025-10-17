© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Daffodil with it

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilZoe Bentler
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Tulips and daffodils are reliable, easy to plant and beautiful — but they’re just the beginning. It’s time to talk fall bulb planting and how to set your garden up for a colorful spring.

Iowa State University horticulture experts Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil share simple planting tips, discuss which bulbs “naturalize” best and introduce a few unique options.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Extension Horticulture Specialist, Iowa State University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
