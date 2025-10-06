BONUS: An acorn storm

If you've been noticing more acorns this year, you are not alone. This is what's known as a mast year for oak trees, meaning they're producing an especially large quantity of acorns. One idea about why trees do this is that they're trying to adapt so there are enough seeds to germinate, even when animals eat most of their seeds.

Guests:



Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

