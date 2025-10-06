© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
BONUS: An acorn storm

By Natalie Dunlap,
Aaron SteilCharity Nebbe
Published October 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT
If you've been noticing more acorns this year, you are not alone. This is what's known as a mast year for oak trees, meaning they're producing an especially large quantity of acorns. One idea about why trees do this is that they're trying to adapt so there are enough seeds to germinate, even when animals eat most of their seeds.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
