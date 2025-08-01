Switch it up with switchgrass

Ornamental grasses can add color, texture and maybe a bit of sophistication to your landscape. They’re even beautiful during the bleak winter months to come.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite ways to use ornamental grasses. They also talk about native grasses that thrive in Iowa and the grasses to avoid.

Guests:

