Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Switch it up with switchgrass

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Ornamental grasses can add color, texture and maybe a bit of sophistication to your landscape. They’re even beautiful during the bleak winter months to come.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite ways to use ornamental grasses. They also talk about native grasses that thrive in Iowa and the grasses to avoid.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
