© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

A conifer-sation with a plant expert

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Conifers can add a lot to a landscape — color, texture and they’re great for windbreaks, but Iowa isn’t always good for conifers.

The list of recommended species has been dwindling in recent years. Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University shares how to give conifers the best chance to survive and thrive.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningTreesHorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content