A conifer-sation with a plant expert

Conifers can add a lot to a landscape — color, texture and they’re great for windbreaks, but Iowa isn’t always good for conifers.

The list of recommended species has been dwindling in recent years. Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University shares how to give conifers the best chance to survive and thrive.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests: