Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

You won't forking believe these gardening tips

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It's time to work smarter, not harder.

Plastic forks, golf tees, old tee shirts - before you consider donating or tossing needless household items in the trash, consider their usefulness in the garden!

On this episode horticulture experts Jeff Iles and Aaron Steil share their favorite tricks for making gardening stress free and more successful.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Garden Variety HorticultureHort DayWinter Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
