You won't forking believe these gardening tips
It's time to work smarter, not harder.
Plastic forks, golf tees, old tee shirts - before you consider donating or tossing needless household items in the trash, consider their usefulness in the garden!
On this episode horticulture experts Jeff Iles and Aaron Steil share their favorite tricks for making gardening stress free and more successful.
Guests:
- Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University