Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Import-ant advice for your home and garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Ants in your garden are mostly harmless and maybe even beneficial, but when ants take up residence in your home, that could be problematic. Iowa State University insect diagnostician Zach Schumm offers guidance on how to identify different kinds of ants, determine whether they're helpful or harmful, and how to watch out for other early season home invaders.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests

  • Zach Schumm, Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic insect diagnostician, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Brianna Bohling-Hall
See stories by Brianna Bohling-Hall
