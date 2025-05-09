Import-ant advice for your home and garden

Ants in your garden are mostly harmless and maybe even beneficial, but when ants take up residence in your home, that could be problematic. Iowa State University insect diagnostician Zach Schumm offers guidance on how to identify different kinds of ants, determine whether they're helpful or harmful, and how to watch out for other early season home invaders.

