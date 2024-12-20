© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Tis the season to be a nutcracker

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Chestnuts roasting by the open fire.

You can grow, roast and toast chestnuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and other varieties of nuts right here in Iowa. Let's get nutty with Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist at Iowa State University.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
