Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Kind of a fig deal

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, is figging out. In Iowa, figs are a bit of a delicacy, but, with some careful planning and a little extra effort you too can grow them.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
