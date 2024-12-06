© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Dreaming of a green Christmas tree

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published December 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
If you would like to have a beautiful coniferous tree in your house or in your landscape, we’ve got some advice for you. Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University has put together a list of his favorite conifers.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter.

Guests:

  • Jeff Isles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
