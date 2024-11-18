© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

BONUS: A rare bee discovery

By Natalie Dunlap,
Charity NebbeDanielle Gehr
Published November 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this bonus episode, an education specialist at Johnson County Conservation shares how she discovered a nest of endangered rusty patch bumble bees right in her backyard. This is the first documented sighting of a nest in the state since the species was listed as endangered in 2017. Kyle Price, a scientist at Environmental Solutions and Innovations, waited until the nest was vacated permanently by the bees and then excavated it to scientists can learn more about the ecology of these bees.

Guest:

  • Michelle Wiegand, education specialist, Johnson County Conservation
  • Kyle Price, scientist, Environmental Solutions and Innovations

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter.

Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
