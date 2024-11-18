BONUS: A rare bee discovery

On this bonus episode, an education specialist at Johnson County Conservation shares how she discovered a nest of endangered rusty patch bumble bees right in her backyard. This is the first documented sighting of a nest in the state since the species was listed as endangered in 2017. Kyle Price, a scientist at Environmental Solutions and Innovations, waited until the nest was vacated permanently by the bees and then excavated it to scientists can learn more about the ecology of these bees.

Guest:



Michelle Wiegand , education specialist, Johnson County Conservation

Kyle Price, scientist, Environmental Solutions and Innovations



